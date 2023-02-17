From: Cotter Schools
Congratulations to the Cotter Junior High math team. They ended their season in first place for the Three Rivers Division.
The team members are fifth grader Clara King, seventh graders Michael Row and Erik Semling, and eighth graders Eamon Corcoran, Shawn Freyre, Carter Knuesel, and Ashden Wicka.
Students compete individually and as a team, taking two individual tests and one team test each meet. Throughout the season, Cotter was hanging around third place; then they had an excellent fourth meet to pull into first place. They managed to extend their lead during the final meet to end with first place.
The league also awards medals to the top 10 individual scorers for the league. Cotter was fortunate to have four students who placed this year. Shawn Freyre placed second, Carter Knuesel placed third, Eamon Corcoran placed fifth, and Erik Semling placed seventh.
Congratulations for another great Junior High math team season!
