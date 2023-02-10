This year, students at Cotter Junior High continued on their quest to find real science answers. One hundred and forty students asked the important questions that matter to them: Does gum help your grades? What pitch is hardest to hit? Can I build a working maglev or catapult? They all found their answers and presented them on Tuesday, February 7, as judges from the community and school looked at their work. Many came out shining.
The best parts of this project are the knowledge and self-confidence it builds; the students are proud of their work. And they gain speaking skills too. Science is not always an easy road, and we learn just as much when we are wrong as when we are right. Perhaps more when we are wrong.
An informal awards ceremony had students cheering each other on as $50 checks (from the local chapter of the Izaak Walton League) were handed to each of the top five overall projects. Ten more students received $5 Kwik Trip gift cards as special awards, and one received a giant paperclip for work on his project of “paper clip catapults.” Parents were able to come in and see all the students' projects on Tuesday afternoon. The top five winners were seventh graders Emily Ubl and Elliot Schneider and eighth graders Blake Herber, Jaxon Greshik, and Emmie Dammen. Special awards went out to Michael Welch, Harley Hazelton, Gavin Kammerer, Zephyr Paulsen, Jacob Moore, Dillon Brown, Alex Suffrins, Emmett Fitch, Sophia Rivers, and Silas Schell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.