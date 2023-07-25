Cotter Schools junior Maddie Lemmer competes this week in the 2023 National Judicial Competition in Saint Paul, Minn. This is Lemmer’s second year participating. She is one of seven mock trial participants nationwide selected as a competition officer, serving in the role of judge. Lemmer sought and was one of 140 Minnesota girls awarded a competitive scholarship from the Ann Bancroft Foundation to fund her participation.
The YMCA of the North is hosting the 2023 National Judicial Competition (NJC), an annual competition for high school students who have participated in model judicial programs as part of Youth in Government, Mock Trial, or Model United Nations. The competition is taking place from July 25-27 at the Minnesota Capitol Complex in St. Paul.
NJC consists of a model U.S. Supreme Court and a national-level Mock Trial tournament, both of which require students to prepare and argue authentic court cases. High school students from any state who have previously participated in Youth in Government or Mock Trial can compete. This high-achieving group of high school students expand on the legal processes learned in their state programs and compete against each other over the three days of the competition.
There will be 218 students from 15 states participating in the competition, which will culminate in a showcase of the top teams on Thursday morning. In addition, more than 50 adults – Minnesota attorneys, judges, paralegals, and law students – will be serving as volunteer evaluators to provide feedback and scores to the student participants.
“This year our YMCA National Judicial Competition is exceptionally relevant given the prominence of recent judicial decisions,” said Amy Anderson, executive director for the YMCA Center for Youth Voice. “Giving young people immersive experiences with the law provides them with a set of reasoning skills important in many areas of their lives. We are excited to welcome the best and brightest high school legal minds from across the U.S. to Minnesota to further enhance their skills as they pursue their legal education and careers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.