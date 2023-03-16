Cotter Math Team 2023

Submitted photo

 

In the front row, from left, are Hazel Freyre, Sonja Semling, Audrey England, and Joseph Row (co-captain). In the second row, from left, are Eric Geng, Daisy Liao, Peyton Gish (co-captain), and Jack Spiten.

Cotter's Math Team finished their regular season on February 13 at Rochester Lourdes High School. Cotter's performance over the five-meet regular season secured the Section 1A Championship and a trip to the State Math Meet in St. Paul, Minn., on March 13. They placed sixth (tied for fifth, but lost the tiebreaker) out of 10 Section A schools at the state tournament.