Cotter's Math Team finished their regular season on February 13 at Rochester Lourdes High School. Cotter's performance over the five-meet regular season secured the Section 1A Championship and a trip to the State Math Meet in St. Paul, Minn., on March 13. They placed sixth (tied for fifth, but lost the tiebreaker) out of 10 Section A schools at the state tournament.
