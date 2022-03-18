Megan Morgan signed her letter of intent to play basketball at the College of St. Benedict's. Megan is the all-time leader in three-point field goal percentage, free-throw percentage and is the second leading career scorer with over 1,500 points for the Ramblers.
Basketball Head Coach Pat Bowlin said, "Megan’s work ethic and leadership are among the best of any player to ever play for Cotter."
Megan stated, "I am incredibly grateful for my memories as a Cotter basketball player, and am honored to have worn number 11 for the Ramblers. I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and our Ram fans for all their support and dedication to our team! Cotter's program has given me a great basketball foundation, one that I am excited to build upon at St. Benedict, where I will continue my Catholic education and basketball career. I will also sing in the choir at St. Ben’s, but have not yet decided on a major."
