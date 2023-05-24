Cotter Schools will hold its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. The ceremony will be held in the Gostomski Family Gymnasium, located in the John Nett Rec Center on the St. Teresa’s Campus.
Congratulations to valedictorian Hannah Casselman, salutatorian Grace Renk, and Cotter Student of the Year Olivia Moore.
It is estimated that Cotter’s 2023 graduating class has volunteered over 4,225 hours during their high school career. This class has made a huge impact in our community.
Congratulations to the 2023 graduating class: Corbin Andow, Jonathan Besek, Hugh Bleakley, Spencer Briggs, Izaak Burros, Hannah Casselman, Tristyn Christopherson, Pablo Crespo Aldasoro, Luiza Cruz, William Dammen, Lucas Danielson, Nadia Dieterman, Adam Dilks, Elle Engel, Piper Gerdes, Wyatt Glithero, Madison Gorka, Carver Heiring, Amelia Johnson, Julia Jones, Elanna Kohner, Kayleanna Kohner, Wesylee Kohner, Noah Lange, Ella Leaf, Adam Martin, Elise Modjeski, Mary Moore, Olivia Moore, Sofia Morales, Isaac Mueller, Garrett Nelson, Minh Hoang Nguyen, Makarah Olcott, Thomas Peter, Anna Piechowski, Steven Pilarski, Grace Renk, Madison Riley, Parker Singer, Cameron Smith, Emily Soddy, Solangel Suárez Duque, Damon Syrmopoulos, Andrew Troke, Allyssa Williams, Makenzie Wong, and Mina Živanović.
