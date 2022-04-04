A selection of children's artwork from Cotter Schools will be on display at the Winona Public Library Bell Art Room. Cotter Schools invites you to come and enjoy the artistic talents of their students in grades one through six. On display are two- and three-dimensional designs produced through a variety of techniques – painting, drawing, collage, mixed media, and cardboard construction. The Bell Art Room is located on the second floor of the Winona Public Library, 151 West Fifth Street in Winona, and is open during normal library hours. A reception for the show will be held on April 7, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. The reception will be hosted by Cotter Art Teacher Jody Berhow and is free and open to the public.
