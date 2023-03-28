A selection of children's artwork from Cotter Schools will be on display at the Winona Public Library in the Bell Art Room from April 3-27, 2023. Cotter Schools invites you to come and enjoy the artistic talents of their students in grades one through six. On display are two- and three-dimensional designs produced through a variety of techniques – painting, drawing, collage, mixed media, and cardboard construction. The Bell Art Room is located on the second floor of the Winona Public Library, 151 West Fifth Street, and is open during normal library hours. A reception for the show will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 3-5 p.m. The reception will be hosted by Cotter art teacher Jody Berhow and is free and open to the public.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police blotter
- Man charged with abusing minor
- PBS show ‘Main Streets’ visits Winona
- What license bill means for undocumented
- Governor Walz wants to raise your taxes
- Why all the secrecy?
- Daley Farm drops lawsuit against LSP, commissioners
- Winona farmers win awards for top corn yields
- Why WAPS is seeking $94M referendum
- MSC Southeast pres. reprimanded over violations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.