Last month, Cotter Schools honored its longtime former president, Sister Judith Schaefer, with its St. Joseph Award and two distinguished alumni, Bill Wernz (’62) and Carole Gardener (Cathedral ’50), with its Alumni Achievement Award.
Sr. Judith Schaefer
The St. Joseph Award is named for Cotter Schools’ patron saint and honors individuals who have made major contributions to the Cotter community. In her 10 years as the school’s leader (2012-2021), Schaefer oversaw major upgrades and expansions of the campus, helped foster swelling enrollment, and coordinated the creation of a long-term plan for the future of K-12 Catholic education in the Winona area.
“Sr. Judy excelled at the ministry of presence,” former Cotter board Annmarie DeMarais said. “She was an exceptional listener and always willing to lend an ear and a helping hand to those in need, whether it was someone who dropped into her office with a problem or going out onto the football field with the trainer to check on an injured player.”
“Sr. Judy came to Cotter and provided stability at an important time in the school’s history,” Principal Dave Forney said.
Read more about Sr. Judy’s story and her time at Cotter at tinyurl.com/3akvaen3.
Bill Wernz
Joining the Civil Rights Movement as a young man, hosting famous sitar player Ravi Shankar, and becoming a national leader in legal ethics — Bill Wernz has an incredible story.
After graduating from Cotter, Wernz participated in the Civil Rights Movement in the South on multiple occasions in the 1960s, tutoring at a Louisiana housing project, volunteering in Mississippi shortly after the murder of three civil rights workers, and helping register Black South Carolinians to vote in 1966. At one point in South Carolina, a segregationist mob chased after Wernz and other civil rights workers, who narrowly escaped in their car.
“One of the things about Cotter was there was a sense that you had a calling in life, that there was something that you were meant to be, and meant to do,” Wernz said.
Wernz would go on to earn a Ph.D. and become a professor of religion at St. Mary’s College of Notre Dame, where he led study abroad trips to India and helped bring sitar legend Ravi Shankar to the school for a concert.
Later, Wernz earned his juris doctorate and became an esteemed lawyer and expert in legal ethics, leading state and national lawyer responsibility organizations and writing a book on the topic.
Read more about Wernz’ story at tinyurl.com/mukkxxxj.
Carole Gardener
Carole Gardener is a leader in local prayer groups and bible studies who founded and owned Westgate Bowl for decades and raised six children.
Gardener grew up in Pine Creek, Wis., and attended St. Stan’s and Cathedral High School. “… The nuns were like part of our family,” she said of her time at the schools.
In the mid-1950s, Carole married Paul Gardener, and in 1961, they opened Westgate Bowl in Winona. Starting a business while raising three young children was a challenge, but the Gardeners were hardworking and determined.
After having three more children and expanding the business, in 1976 Paul died in a car accident.
“After incredibly tragic life circumstances, she took care of her young family and the family’s business,” former Westgate Bowl manager Dave Hultgren said of Carole. “She did this with an inner strength and a deep conviction to her faith. She had a knack for listening to people and knowing the right thing to say and the right move to make that made sense and made people feel valued.”
Read more about Gardener’s story at tinyurl.com/2vvspf2r.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.