Congratulations to the Cotter speech and debate teams and the coaching staff for earning membership in the National Speech and Debate Association’s prestigious 100 Club by achieving 174 strength points last year during the season. This award demonstrates outstanding commitment to teaching students essential life skills, including communication, research, listening, writing, and organization.
Latest News
- ‘Yes, and …’ — Youth improv auditions at MCA
- Local 4-H’er honored by Kiwanis Sunrisers
- Fall events from Happy Dancing Turtle
- Cotter students earn College Board honors
- Ready Set School helps Winona get back to school
- Cotter speech, debate teams earn national honor
- Winona Walmart helps veterans through PTSD benefit
- H3O supports Friends of the Refuge Headwaters
Most Popular
Articles
- Two seriously hurt in Hwy. 43 crash
- Man arrested for stealing heavy machinery
- WPD: 23-year-old died by suicide
- WSU Foundation buys land near train depot
- Police blotter
- Police blotter
- Cotter hires new fundraising, admissions head
- Big Muddy fires up BBQ battle
- E-scooters make their debut in Winona
- Police: Burglar made himself at home for a week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.