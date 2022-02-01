Congratulations to the Cotter Speech Team. Their season officially kicked off in Wayzata this past weekend at a tournament of over 1,000 students. As a team, Cotter finished in the top third of the meet against teams from mostly AA schools in the Twin Cities area. Cotter had nine speakers in eight categories break to finals.
Pictured from left are ribbon winners Ashley Modjeski and Riley Huntley - fourth place Novice Duo, Milana Shira - sixth place in Novice Poetry, Alison French - second in Varsity Drama, Makarah Olcott - sixth place in Varsity Prose, River Repinski - sixth place in Varsity Humorous, Carter Knuesel - sixth place in Novice Informative, Mila Goodwin - sixth place in Next in Storytelling, and
Ava Koopman - sixth place in Novice Extemporaneous Reading.
