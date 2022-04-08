Congratulations to the Cotter Speech Team on winning the subsection title by over 150 points. This is the speech team’s sixth consecutive subsection title. The Ramblers Speech Team advances 39 speakers to the Section 1A meet, including seven subsections champions: Brooke Rodgers in creative expression, Alison French in drama, James Greshik and Francis Koll in duo, Maddie Lemmer in extemporaneous speaking, Izzie Biesanz in great speeches, Olivia Moore in prose, and Mila Goodwin in storytelling.
