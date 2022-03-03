Congrats to all those who competed last month and to the Cotter Schools speech team for placing second in a hard-fought battle with Cannon Falls. Cotter placed 18 speakers into finals including all of our Extemporaneous speakers, Informative, Prose, and Creative Expression speakers into finals. Cotter also had three speakers make next in finals.
The three category champions were:
•Alison French in Drama
•Maddie Lemmer in Extemp. Speaking
•Olivia Moore in Prose.
Below is a list of all the varsity finalists, and then those who made next in finals:
•Alison French: first place, Dramatic Interpretation
•Maddie Lemmer: first place, Extemporaneous Speaking
•Olivia Moore: first place, Prose Reading
•Adam Dilks: second place, Speaking
•Maddy McConville: second place, Prose Reading
•Ava Koopman: third place, Extemporaneous Reading
•Bryce Tienter: third place, Extemporaneous Speaking
•Lyudmila (Mila) Goodwin: third place, Storytelling
•Makarah Olcott: third place, Prose Reading
•Audrey England: fourth place, Informative Speaking
•Brooke Rodgers: fifth place, Creative Expression
•Ella Walth: fifth place, Poetry Reading
•Grace Finnerty: fifth place, Extemporaneous Speaking
•Jackson Loomis: fifth place, Humorous Interpretation
•Kayleigh “Kai” Taylor: fifth place, Dramatic Interpretation
•Mary Moore: fifth place bProse Reading
•Eva Stango: sixth place, Great Speeches
•Lily Corcoran: sixth place, Discussion.
The finalists were:
•River Repinski - Humorous Interpretation - third
•Charlotte Lemmer - Poetry Reading - fifth
•Harper Biesanz - Poetry Reading - fourth
•Elliot Schneider - Poetry Reading - third.
