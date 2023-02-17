Arielle Salvador's pencil drawing of a wolf has been selected for the 2023 “My District, My Minnesota” art contest. Arielle is a sixth grader at Cotter Schools. In the fall, the Minnesota Senate invited students from all over Minnesota to submit photos or drawings of life in their district. Each Senator then chose the one they felt was the best representation of their district. Senator Mark Koran, of North Branch, Minn., and his staff chose Arielle’s submission for its wonderful representation of District 28. Arielle's drawing titled, “Minnesota Grey Wolf,” will be on display for the remainder of 2023 in the State Senate Building. Arielle is a student in Mrs. Deb Babros' class and an art student of Mrs. Jody Berhow. Congratulations to Arielle for this distinguished honor to represent our state and our school!