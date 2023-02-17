Arielle Salvador's pencil drawing of a wolf has been selected for the 2023 “My District, My Minnesota” art contest. Arielle is a sixth grader at Cotter Schools. In the fall, the Minnesota Senate invited students from all over Minnesota to submit photos or drawings of life in their district. Each Senator then chose the one they felt was the best representation of their district. Senator Mark Koran, of North Branch, Minn., and his staff chose Arielle’s submission for its wonderful representation of District 28. Arielle's drawing titled, “Minnesota Grey Wolf,” will be on display for the remainder of 2023 in the State Senate Building. Arielle is a student in Mrs. Deb Babros' class and an art student of Mrs. Jody Berhow. Congratulations to Arielle for this distinguished honor to represent our state and our school!
Latest News
- Winona School Board discusses more built-in snow days
- Saint Mary's University 'truly grateful' for $25M gift
- Spitzer, Heim running for Winona County Board; primary likely
- Trempealeau Refuge luminary hike, photo contest
- Cotter student wins MN Senate art contest
- Winona, MN Housing to provide affordable home loans
- Economic resilience in Southeast Minnesota
- Cotter JHS math team ends season in first place
Most Popular
Articles
- Southeast pres. violated ethics, respectful workplace rules, reports find
- Police blotter
- Social Security tax cut would mostly benefit the well-off
- New chapter for historic Fremont Store
- Winona sells land for WinCraft's $10M expansion
- Winona man charged with assault
- Pronschinske, Simon Jr.
- Police blotter
- Shooting reported near Nodine
- WPD officer charged with domestic assault
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.