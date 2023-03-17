Magdalena Stjepanovic’s artwork

Artwork by Magdalena Stjepanovic

 

Congratulations to Cotter seventh grader, Magdalena Stjepanovic. Her artwork has been selected for the “My District, My Minnesota” program. Students were invited to submit photos or drawings of life in their district. Each Senator then chose the one they felt was the best representation of their district. Magdalena Stjepanovic’s submission was chosen to represent District 26. Her artwork will be hung in the Minnesota Senate Building for the rest of 2023.