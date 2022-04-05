Machine Design Team 1

Pictured from left are Reece Pronschinsk, Jack Slaggie, Will Peterson, Carter Knuesel, Zephyr Paulsen, Jacob Moore, and Jaxson Greshik. These Cotter Schools students competed in an Engineering Machine Design Contest put on by Winona State University’s College of Science and Engineering. Teams from around the region in high school and junior class divisions built Rube Goldberg machines. Cotter's team was invited to advance to the next level of competition, and they won the “Curb Appeal” special award.