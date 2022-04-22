Congratulations to Cotter's most recent National Honor Society inductees: Coco Costello, Audrey England, Elliot Fitzgerald, Lilianna Herber, Ava Killian, Emma McRaith, Annie Modjeski, Ashlee Modjeski, Roberto Perez, Alex Slaggie, Jack Spiten, Jase Vafaei, Savanna Welters, Jakob Yearous, Corbin Andow, Spencer Briggs, Adam Dilks, Madison Gorka, Carver Heiring, Elise Modjeski, Mary Moore, Olivia Moore, Solangel Suarez, Grace Renk and Allyssa Williams.
