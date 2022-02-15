On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Minnesota All State Bands and Orchestra will take the stage at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis, Minn., for their final concert of the 2021-22 All State Season. Cotter students Adam Martin and Alison French were chosen last spring as members of these honor ensembles through a rigorous audition process. The members of the All State bands are selected as the very best high school musicians from across the entire state of Minnesota. They meet for a week during the summer to rehearse their pieces and perform at the University of Minnesota in August. The finale concert is then held at the MMEA Midwinter music educator's clinic in February, and is a great representation of the fantastic musical ability of Cotter students.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Viking View: Zimmer strikes again
- WPD apprehends teen in St. Paul murder case
- Ice riders find thrills on lake
- How hospital coped with Omicron
- Police Blotter
- Peerless invests in Winona, takes ownership of plant
- Habitat: Welcome home, Skappel family
- Sugar Loaf
- Local, state seats up for election this fall
- Shortsighted Broadway decision is hurting people
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.