Cotter seventh graders presented their projects at regional History Day held at Winona State University. This year's theme was "Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas."
The following students received honorable mentions: Elle Jerowski and Mikenna Blumers.
The following students will be moving on and will present their projects at state on April 22: Megan Baumgartner, Maysa Bruemmer, Addisyn DeYoung, Evalyn Hansen, Jonah Hatanpa, Ana Kaiser, Devin Korder, Kaleb Kraker, Ethan Krinke, Jameson Lynch, Noah Martinka, Olivia McGlaun, Henry Moore, Jocelyn Olcott, Kiera Pasche, Cayden Rollinger, Erik Semling, Magda Stjepanovic, Evelyn Swenson, LeJay Thean, Kendal Tober, Brenden Troke, and Emily Ubl.
In the senior division, Thomas Peter's project will be moving on to state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.