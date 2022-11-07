Cotter volleyball team's annual Cotter Cares bake sale fundraiser raised $800 toward fighting cancer. This year's Cotter Cares fundraiser dollars recipient is former Cotter student, Miss Winona Mikaela Mohr, whose social impact initiative is "More Than A Diagnosis: Sharing, Educating, and Advocating for cancer research, help for patients, and support while in cancer treatment." The dollars raised will stay within the Winona community and be given to the Winona Health Foundation Breast Cancer Fund, helping area cancer patients. Way to go, Cotter volleyball, for your amazing annual event to help support the fight against cancer.
