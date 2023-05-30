Kylie Verthein was recognized as the Winona County 4-H youth representative for the month of April. She is the daughter of Ben and Greta Verthein, a senior at Lewiston-Altura High School, and plans to attend the Minnesota State University, Mankato for business management. Kylie is a member of the Altura Sky Rockets 4-H Club and has previously held leadership roles including secretary, treasurer and historian.
Kylie has exhibited beef and dairy cattle for the past seven years. Her favorite area to exhibit is dairy because of the many friendships and life skills she has learned while doing something she enjoys.
Kylie stated, “My favorite memory would be exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair, gaining new knowledge and most importantly new friendships. I learned that hard work and determination will help you succeed in many aspects of your life.”
In addition to exhibiting projects at the Winona County Fair and Minnesota State Fair for the past four years, Kylie has participated in highway clean-up, county fair clean-up and worked in the 4-H food stand with her 4-H club. She has attended Minnesota Gopher Dairy Camp and the Minnesota Junior Holstein Convention.
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
