On Feb. 16, Winona County Commissioner Steve Jacob announced his intentions to seek the Republican endorsement for the Minnesota House of Representatives Seat 20B, the district largely held by Steve Drazkowski before redistricting. "With Drazkowski moving on to seek the Senate seat, District 20B will need a strong and proven conservative voice to fill the position Drazkowski has so competently held,” Jacob said. “Having won the Winona County District Three commissioner position as a declared Republican three elections in a row, the timing is right for me to run for this very important position. I am truly humbled by the community support I have received. If elected, the community can count on my continued dedication to conservative values."
Some of the top issues Jacob intends to address if elected are returning state budget surpluses to the citizens, dealing with record inflation, reducing governmental red tape, and empowering the private sector. Jacob also sees supporting law enforcement and Second Amendment rights as important issues. Jacob stated, "I believe that Minnesota needs to become more business and agriculture friendly.” Furthermore, he will continue his mission to stop the expansion of government.
Jacob will lean on his proven track record as evidenced by his votes on the Winona County Board focused on containing government, building transparency, and empowering the citizens. Jacob stated, "There is no mystery about where I stand on issues; people only need to look at what I have done during my 10 years on the Winona County Board. If supported in this state position, people can expect to see my same dedication and values that were on display at the county level."
Jacob continues to no-till farm his fourth generation family farm with cover crops and conservation practices in rural Altura. He has been married to his wife Mary for 33 years. Steve and Mary have four children and four grandchildren. Jacob also understands small business as the owner of Jacob Hill Estates and Quality Firewood.
After founding a local property protection group, The Landowners of Winona County, in 2009, Jacob went on to be elected to the Winona County Board in 2012. In 2016, Jacob received the Republican recommendation and subsequently won that election by more than 16 percentage points. Building on his proven conservative record, Jacob ran unopposed in 2020. Jacob has served on dozens of church and government boards and committees over the years. He currently sits on the Winona County Planning Commission, Whitewater Joint Powers Board, and Soil and Water Conservation District Liaison. He is also the Chair of the Winona County Road and Bridge Committee.
Commissioner Jacob can be contacted at SJacob@co.winona.mn.us or 507-534-2554.
