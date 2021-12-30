Winona County Health and Human Services (WCHHS) will sponsor the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics in January 2022. WCHHS is continuing its incentive program into the new year. Those who get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a WCHHS clinic by February 28, 2022, will receive a $50 Visa gift card.
The clinics will offer Pfizer first and second doses for ages 5 and over; Moderna first and second doses for ages 18 and over; Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and over; Pfizer boosters for ages 16 and older; and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses for ages 18 and over. Register at the link below for an appointment or just walk in on the day of the clinic.
• Sunday, January 9, 12-4 p.m., East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street, Winona: tinyurl.com/36uwewwe.
• Thursday, January 13, 5:30-8 p.m., Winona Community Center at Maplewood Townhomes, 1756 Kraemer Drive, Winona: tinyurl.com/yyt887bc.
• Thursday, January 20, 5:30-8 p.m., Winona Community Center at Maplewood Townhomes, 1756 Kraemer Drive, Winona: tinyurl.com/2p93xnme.
• Sunday, January 23, 12-4 p.m., East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street, Winona: tinyurl.com/3ex47xw3.
Individuals who are homebound or needing assistance with registration may call 507-457-6375 to schedule appointments. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
