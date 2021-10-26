Following approval of the Moderna vaccine booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Winona County Public Health will be hosting Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics in Winona and Lewiston.
The definition of a booster dose according to Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is a dose of a vaccine administered when the initial sufficient immune response to a primary series is likely to have waned over time.
The FDA is expanding the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of a single booster dose for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
- The booster may be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series to individuals:
- o 65 years of age and older,
- o 18-plus who live in long-term care settings,
- o 18-plus who have underlying medical conditions, and
- o 18-plus who work or live in high-risk settings.
To register for a clinic, see links below:
- • Wednesday, October 27, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at East End Rec: tinyurl.com/2yvb2rt5.
- • Wednesday, October 27, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Maplewood Townhomes: tinyurl.com/4yhxfbns.
- • Thursday, October 28, from 8 a.m. - noon East End Rec: tinyurl.com/3j8fy7rv.
- • Wednesday, November 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lewiston Community Center: tinyurl.com/xs7btrnd.
Individuals needing assistance with registration or individuals who are homebound and unable to get to the clinic please call 507-457-6375 to schedule appointments and/or home visits. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
