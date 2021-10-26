Following approval of the Moderna vaccine booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Winona County Public Health will be hosting Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics in Winona and Lewiston. 

The definition of a booster dose according to Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is a dose of a vaccine administered when the initial sufficient immune response to a primary series is likely to have waned over time. 

The FDA is expanding the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of a single booster dose for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. 

  • The booster may be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series to individuals: 
  • o 65 years of age and older,
  • o 18-plus who live in long-term care settings, 
  • o 18-plus who have underlying medical conditions, and 
  • o 18-plus who work or live in high-risk settings. 

To register for a clinic, see links below:

Individuals needing assistance with registration or individuals who are homebound and unable to get to the clinic please call 507-457-6375 to schedule appointments and/or home visits. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 