What's happening with area real estate? Who's selling, who's buying, and for how much? Winona County Recorder Bob Bambenek will address these and other questions in his presentation on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Church Hall, 132 Anderson Street, in Minnesota City. He'll provide updates for the Minnesota City area and a look into the past, as well as several attendance prizes. All are welcome to this event sponsored by the Minnesota City Historical Association. More information can be found on the Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/minnesotacityhistoryandfriends.