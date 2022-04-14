Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.