Opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccinations are everywhere: public health offices, pharmacies, primary care providers, and more have vaccines available for those who need or want a vaccination. To see where you can receive a vaccine nearest you, visit mn.gov/covid19 and click on “Find your vaccine” or call 507-457-6375 to make an appointment in Winona County. Vaccine locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota both may be found on www.vaccines.gov.
Winona County Public Health strongly encourages individuals to receive the full COVID-19 vaccine series.
A full/completed vaccine series is:
- Two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,
- Two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or
- One dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine gives the maximum protection the vaccine offers, reduces the spread of the COVID-19 virus, can help prevent new strains from emerging, and keeps you and your loved ones safe.
As COVID-19 cases in Winona County reached and exceeded the 6,000 mark, the importance of vaccination cannot be understated. Vaccination is one of the best tools to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus and decrease hospitalizations that end in adverse outcomes/death.
For questions about COVID-19, its variants, and general vaccine questions, the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline is available at 1-833-431-2053, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.