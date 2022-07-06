On Thursday and Friday, July 7 and 8, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all ages at the Winona County Fair.
Anyone receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $50 VISA gift card (while supplies last).
The following vaccines will be available:
- Pfizer for ages 6 months and older
- Moderna for ages 6 months to 5 years and adults 18 or older.
- Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 years and older.
To register for an appointment, go to the link below:
- Thursday, July 7, 2022, 2-7 p.m., Winona County Fairgrounds, 506 West Sixth Street, Saint Charles: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/5692116001
- Friday, July 8, 2022, 2-7 p.m., Winona County Fairgrounds, 506 West Sixth Street, Saint Charles: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/0961121501
Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.