On Thursday and Friday, July 7 and 8, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all ages at the Winona County Fair. 

Anyone receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $50 VISA gift card (while supplies last).

The following vaccines will be available:

  • Pfizer for ages 6 months and older 
  • Moderna for ages 6 months to 5 years and adults 18 or older. 
  • Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 years and older. 

To register for an appointment, go to the link below: 

Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.