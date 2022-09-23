On Sunday, September 25, from 12-4 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people seeking an updated booster for the new Omicron strains of COVID- 19 located at the East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street in Winona.
To register for an appointment, use the following link: prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/9712602579.
The following vaccines will be available at this clinic — Pfizer, 12 and older, bivalent booster; Moderna, 18 and older, bivalent booster.
If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622 (#3). Their Vax Van is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free.
Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
