On Saturday, November 12, from 12-4 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic for anyone from age five years and older at the East Recreation Center (210 Zumbro Street) in Winona. This clinic is a great opportunity for anyone looking to get boosted before the upcoming holidays.
Walk-ins are welcome at this booster clinic, but registrations are preferred. To register for an appointment, please use the following link: tinyurl.com/5ew3p89m.
This clinic will offer bivalent booster vaccines from Pfizer for anyone five years of age and older and bivalent boosters from Moderna for anyone 18 and older.
Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.