From: Winona County Public Health
Booster shots are an important part of vaccination against diseases. Just like annual flu shots and 10-year tetanus boosters, COVID-19 vaccines fight disease best with a boost. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and medical professionals have found COVID-19 vaccines to be effective. However, there is still a percentage of risk that some people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus that causes it. These are called “vaccine breakthrough cases,” according to MDH.
Breakthrough infection is not the same thing as breakthrough disease reports MDH. Breakthrough infections occur any time a fully vaccinated person tests positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, regardless of whether they feel sick. As more people become vaccinated it is natural to see more cases of breakthrough; no vaccine is 100 percent effective. Vaccination can make the illness less severe in people who still get sick. Fully vaccinated people are also much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people with similar risk factors who are not vaccinated.
MDH suggests vaccine breakthrough cases occur for many reasons. Immunity may be waning in the people who received the vaccine first. The companies who created the vaccines have worked to determine the optimal time for a booster dose. This usage was then approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
