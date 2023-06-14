Our program for June 17 at 7 p.m. is titled the Creature Teacher. The program is located at the Nature Center inside Merrick State Park in Fountain City.
Tom Pederson (the “Creature Teacher”) is a retired teacher from Lake City, Minn. Tom's presentation is fun, interesting, very educational, and includes several types of live frogs, lizards, turtles, and snakes from around the world.
Due to the presence of live animals, please do not bring pets to this event.
This is a free event, but a valid vehicle pass is required to enter the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.