Crime Stoppers donate to local PDs

Winona Area Crime Stoppers Treasurer Dean Beckman (center) poses with St. Charles Police Chief Jose Pelaez (left) and Goodview Police Chief Lonnie Roloff (right). The Winona Area Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted at its March 7 meeting to make donations to the St. Charles Police Department and the Goodview Police Department. Crime Stoppers made donations to be used toward the St. Charles and Goodview Police reserve units.