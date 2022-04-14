We at St. John’s UCC Food Shelf in Fountain City would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to a couple of our latest donors. First our sister church, Hope UCC, and its GOD2L kids collected for the month of March. Some of the older kids were able to deliver the food in person today.
Secondly, a wonderful surprise donation from BSA Cub Scout Pack 310 was delivered to us, as well. It is so very much appreciated!
Thank you to both groups for thinking of us and for your wonderful generosity to help your neighbors who are in need of a little extra at times.
The food shelf is open four times a month to anyone in need who resides in Buffalo County on
the first and third Monday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and the second and fourth Wednesday from 3-5 p.m.
If you have questions, please call, or if you need food and these times don’t work for you, please call and leave a message at church 608-687-3277. We can try and work together to find a better time for you.
