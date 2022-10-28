More local children will be able to benefit from child abuse prevention services due to a $29,870 contribution from Dahl Automotive following the organization’s 14th annual Lube-A-Thon. They presented the check to Family & Children’s Center leadership on October 18 at 1:30 p.m.
With the support of several area businesses and community partners, Dahl provided a $5 discount on all of their oil changes and donated $5 to Family & Children’s Center. Guests were encouraged to match Dahl’s $5 donation, and contributions were also made by Dahl team members. The fundraising event was held at all of their locations in Onalaska and La Crosse, Wis., and Winona during the month of September.
Dahl Automotive has raised more than $200,000 through their annual Lube-A-Thon. This year, the funds raised will once again support Family & Children's Center’s child abuse prevention programs Healthy Families and Stepping Stones in La Crosse and Matty’s Place in Winona.
Through this fundraiser and other annual support from Dahl Automotive, the company is showing its dedication to Family & Children's Center's relentless efforts to end child abuse in our communities.
