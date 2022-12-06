The nomination of Andrew J. Dahl, dealer principal at Dahl Subaru Hyundai Mazda, Dahl Ford, and Dahl Honda in La Crosse, Wis., and Dahl Chevrolet Buick GMC and Dahl Toyota in Winona, for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year was recently announced by TIME. Dahl was recognized for exceptional community service and industry accomplishments and was chosen to be one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas, Texas, on January 27, 2023.
The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. The award recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Dahl was chosen to represent the Wisconsin Automobile & Truck Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 48 dealers nominated for the 54th annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide. There are over 700 dealers in Wisconsin, and only one Dealer of the Year is elected and sent to the NADA Convention.
“My name is on the award because I am dealer principal, but I think it’s important to emphasize that this honor is shared by every team member in the Dahl Automotive family,” said Andrew Dahl. “Dahl Automotive isn’t about me. It is about the way our legacy family business positively impacts our team, their families, our guests, and the greater community.”
“We are in the transportation business,” Dahl continued. “Our mission statement is: ‘Keeping people moving.’ Transportation is crucial to people’s lives, and we have the incredible opportunity to serve the community by taking care of their automotive needs. During my 20 years in the business, our group has grown significantly. I have been intimately involved with growth, and I love creating and building a team fueled by a positive leadership culture that has a strong desire to win. I also love that we provide our guests with an experience that is so positive that it makes them feel like a member of the family.”
Five generations of the Dahl family have influenced the automotive industry for over 100 years. The company was officially established in 1911 when Andrew H. Dahl began selling Ford Model Ts for $500 from his general store in Westby, Wis. Andrew J. Dahl earned a B.S. in business administration from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1998. He began his career in California at Franklin Templeton Investments in San Mateo and a tech startup in San Francisco before returning to his family’s dealership group, Dahl Automotive.
“It was important to me to work outside the car business post-college to develop a strong work ethic, have the experience of working for someone other than family, and learn skills that could eventually bring back to the business,” Dahl said. “As a teenager, I worked summers at the dealership handling parts inventory, washing cars, delivering parts and working as an apprentice under a master technician. When I moved home to join the family enterprise, I learned the car business on a career track through all departments. My brothers Jansen and Tyler followed the same path. My father was obviously a great mentor for us and set up our generation for success and growth.”
Dahl attended the NADA Academy in 2003 to further prepare for dealership management. His first experience as a general manager was a challenging one, when he was charged with turning around the Toyota dealership his family purchased in Winona in 2010.
“The preceding dealer was in financial ruin, leaving behind a decimated team and poor community reputation,” Dahl said. “I had to completely rebuild and develop the team, implement core processes to achieve growth and profitability, as well as repair the reputation in the community. Today, we employ 40 team members, profitability is above the industry average, and we have won multiple community awards including Best Place to Work and Winona Business of the Year.”
Dahl purchased Walz-Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in 2012, and created a campus on Highway 61 in Winona that includes separate Toyota and Chevrolet-Buick-GMC franchises and an ABRA body shop. The campus illustrates the Dahl family’s commitment to the Winona area’s automotive needs, and Dahl has also brought their legacy of generosity and philanthropy that residents of La Crosse have appreciated for years to the Winona area. Dahl has donated to an impressive list of Winona non-profit organizations, including a lead gift in Winona’s new YMCA capital campaign. Dahl Automotive has been a consistent sponsor of the Great River Shakespeare Festival, and has always shown generous support for the Family and Children’s Center in both Winona and La Crosse.
In 2004, Dahl Automotive established the Dahl Family Foundation to support nonprofits in the communities its dealerships serve. So far the foundation has contributed more than $5.3 million to 45 different organizations, many of which are in Winona.
“Our family’s philanthropy spans five generations and remains a core value of our company,” Dahl said. “We focus on delivering an exceptional experience in our dealerships to create positive experiences for our guests and pour a portion of profits back into the community through the foundation. Our business philosophy is simple. We’re going to take great care of our team. We are going to give them meaningful work so that they can take care of their families. We are going to pour waves of generosity into the community, using the blessings that God has given us to make a real impact.”
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities, and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity, donated by Ally. In its 12th year as an exclusive sponsor, Ally also will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s 501(c)(3) charity of choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.