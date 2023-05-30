On Wednesday, May 17, Dick Dahl received this year’s Winona Health Foundation Ben and Adith Miller Community Service Tribute.
The tribute is presented annually by Hugh Miller and RTP Company through the Winona Health Foundation to recognize a community member for exceptional generosity of time, talent, spirit or charitable gifts.
Debi Niebuhr, who knows Dahl through the Sheltering Network, was among the people nominating Dahl for the honor, said, “When I saw the ad in the newspaper about this award, Dick quickly came to mind. And the more I learned about him, the more I realized that he was involved in so much more than I was even aware of. Dick always steps up for people who need him. And he does what he does with a smile on his face and a very generous heart. Dick is probably the kindest person I know.” She also shared an excerpt from a letter about Dahl that she received from a family being served by the Sheltering Network: “I am so thankful for him … He is like a father to me in this country.”
In support of Dahl’s nomination, Jim and Laura Armstrong wrote, “Dick has been a constant, positive force in the community. He contributes to the city’s intellectual growth … He ministers to the city’s spiritual needs and to those who are poor or homeless … He has served the sick … He is a good Samaritan … We can’t think of a more fitting candidate for this honor.” During his remarks at the event, Jim Armstrong shared a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote that he believes reflects Dahl’s approach to life: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.”
Dahl’s friend, Michael Doyle, shared that when Niebuhr asked him if he’d like to write a letter of support for Dahl’s nomination for the Ben and Adith Miller Community Service Tribute, he started reflecting on just his personal observations of Dahl’s contributions in a typical week and imagining that being repeated for 52 weeks of the year and then for three decades. “I said, ‘Are you sure he hasn’t already received it?’”
Doyle said, “Dick ceaselessly acts to benefit a myriad of charitable, educational, social, and civic organizations. Such selfless efforts are the force that binds together our beloved community.” Doyle, also shared that he was a close childhood friend of one of Hugh Miller’s brothers and had seen through the years the impact of the Miller family’s generosity to our community.
Hugh Miller, Ben and Adith Miller’s son and RTP president and CEO, presented the award to Dahl at Cedar Valley Golf Course in Winona. This is the tribute’s 35th year.
In accepting the honor, Dahl began by thanking all the people who prepared and served dinner, the Hugh Miller family and the Winona Health Foundation for making the Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund available to community members. He said, “To share a meal with friends is one of life’s greatest pleasures, and I am grateful for all of you. When I learned about the award, my first reaction was embarrassment. I know of so many who deserve an award like this. I consider myself a stand in for all those people. He ended his comments, “I love Winona. I love the people I have been blessed to know here. I love each of you. Thank you for being my friends and for sharing this meal with me tonight.”
The family of Hugh and the late Vera Miller and RTP Company generously gave $25,000 to the Winona Health Foundation Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund in Dahl’s honor. Along with the Miller family and RTP’s gifts through the years, ongoing community generosity also makes this fund possible.
In fiscal year 2022, 398 people received $547,218 in financial assistance from the fund. Since its inception in 1986, the Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund has provided more than $15.2 million in relief to help 7,807 local individuals with their medical bills.
Those who would like to make a gift to the Winona Health Foundation in honor of Dick Dahl may direct their gift to the Winona Health Foundation by mail: 855 Mankato Ave., Winona, MN 55987, or online: winonahealth.org/foundation.
Questions about the Winona Health Foundation may be directed to Katrice Sisson, Community and Donor Relations Manager, 507.474.3050 or ksisson@winonahealth.org.
To learn more about the Ben and Adith Miller Community Service Tribute and the Winona Health Foundation, visit winonahealth.org/foundation.
Through the years, Dick Dahl has shared his time and talent to benefit so many others though activities and organizations including: Winona Learning Club, Friends of the Winona Public Library, Winona Sons of Norway, Winona County DFL, Winona Sheltering Network (Great River Asylum Support Partners and Winona Afghan Support Network), Winona Interfaith Council, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winona, former priest, All Are One Catholic Church, Hiawatha Valley Civil War Roundtable, Citizens Climate Lobby, Winona Chapter, Southern Minnesota Interfaith Immigrant Legal Defense, Wellspring Singers/hospice, Winona Volunteer Services, and the Winona Catholic Worker House.
