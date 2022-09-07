From September 1 through September 30, you have the chance to help Family & Children’s Center during Dahl Automotive’s 14th annual Lube-A-Thon fundraiser. During the event, five Dahl locations in Onalaska and La Crosse, Wis., and Winona will give $5 off every oil change, and Dahl will donate $5 to Family & Children’s Center. Visitors can match the donation, as well.
Over the last 13 years, Dahl Automotive has raised over $100,000 for local nonprofits through their annual Lube-A-Thon. This year the funds raised will support the Family & Children's Center’s child abuse prevention programs, Healthy Families, and Stepping Stones in La Crosse and Matty’s Place in Winona.
Healthy Families is a home-visiting program that helps parents of newborns cope with the stress of caring for an infant. Stepping Stones and Matty’s Place are children’s advocacy centers where alleged victims of abuse can be interviewed by specially trained professionals in a safe, child-friendly setting. All three programs rely on community contributions to operate.
Through this fundraiser and other annual support from Dahl Automotive, the company is showing its dedication to Family & Children's Center's True Blue initiative to end child abuse in our community.
