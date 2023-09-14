The 2023 Winona-Dakota Unity Alliance (WDUA) Gathering, Homecoming, and Wacipi will be held on Saturday, September 30, and on Sunday, October 1.
This year’s Gathering will take place September 30 through October 1 at Unity Park at Lake Winona. The Gathering will include:
• Sunrise Ceremony
• Talking Circle to connect and learn
• Wacipi (pow wow) Dancing on Saturday
• Dakota Language Bingo
• Unity Feast
• Remember our Loved Ones Ceremony with Suzanne Nash, Indigenous Peoples Task Force, and Malia Fox (A ceremony to remember our loved ones lost to opioids and alcohol)
The weekend will be an experience filled with meaning, cross-cultural exchanges, music, dancing, and interpersonal connections. We hope you can help support us this year. We are requesting community support to assist with financial costs related to the Gathering.
We are also looking to borrow one or two golf carts from community members during the event to serve as mobility aids to Elders and others who may need transportation support. Do you or someone you know have one to share? Reach out to our email address: admin@winonadakotaunityalliance.org.
Your help is much appreciated and makes a difference to this important work of the WDUA. We also want to invite you to join us at Unity Park from September 29 through October 1 to connect and celebrate.
Please consider donating to support the Gathering using this link: www.mightycause.com/story/Ttvdig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.