The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters are co-sponsoring the program “Damsels and Dragons of Wisconsin and Minnesota” by naturalist and wildlife photographer Dan Jackson, of Chaseburg, Wis. The free program (donations welcome) will be held at the Winona History Center, 160 Johnson Street, in Winona on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a question and answer session.
Dan’s presentation is designed to be a fun and informative introduction to the insect order Odonata which includes dragonflies and damselflies. The program includes a discussion on their biology and life history as well as pointers on identification. Dan is a naturalist, a past president and current treasurer of the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society, and a past president and past treasurer of the Coulee Region Audubon Society.
For more information, visit the Friends webpage at friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org, or call the Refuge at 507-454-7351.
