Winona Steamboat Days will be a little more perilous this year. The performing troupe Dangerous Feats of Comedy will present several shows throughout Winona’s community celebration.
The show is a blend of comedy, daredevil juggling, fire-breathing, strength, and balance. It’s a high energy performance involving danger, mixed with a good deal of comedy. The Florida-based group appears at fairs, festivals, and other events throughout the country.
Dangerous Feats of Comedy will pop up at several locations from Thursday through Sunday during Steamboat Days. There will be two shows downtown on Thursday and Friday evenings, two shows during the car show on Saturday, and a third show downtown in the evening. They will perform Sunday, pre-parade, at Sinclair Park and then again downtown on Sunday evening before the fireworks. These shows are sponsored in part by Hurry Back Productions, and are free and open to the public.
Get a complete list of times and locations at winonasteamboatdays.com. Steamboat Days is June 14-18.
