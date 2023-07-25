Do you have or wonder if you have a family member who fought in the American Revolution? Chapter members from Southeastern Minnesota counties promote historic preservation, patriotism, and education. Join us. We welcome women 18 and older who are interested in learning more about DAR membership. For more information, please visit: wenonah.minnesotadar.org.
