The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 22nd National Take Back Day scheduled for April 30, 2022. It is a very timely event when many people are doing spring cleaning. With studies indicating a majority of misused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.
The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) will host this national event at the Winona YMCA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. It will be an outdoor, drive-through event where visitors can follow neon green signs around the east end of the building. The public can drop off prescription medications as well as e-cigarette devices they are wishing to dispose of.
The Winona Police Department and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. They will also collect vaping devices and cartridges at the drop-off location, provided lithium batteries are removed. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps will not be accepted but can be taken to the Winona County Hazardous Waste Facility (225 West Second Street in Winona). The Hazardous Waste Facility’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Helping people dispose of prescription drugs and e-cigarettes is just one way ASAP is working with local partners to reduce and prevent youth misuse. Learn more about the event at www.winonacountyasap.org or by calling 507-474-9825.
