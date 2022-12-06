St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church invites you to worship with us during this time of joy. An Advent Candlelight Song service will be held Sunday, December 11, at 5 p.m.; this will be followed by a meal.
Weekend worship services will be held Saturday, December 10, and December 17 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 11, at 9 a.m. The Children’s Christmas service will be Sunday, December 18, at 9 a.m.
Christmas Eve services will be held at 2 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. The Christmas Day service will be at 9 a.m.
St. Matthews is located at 766 West Seventh Street in Winona. More information is available at www.stmatthewswinona.org, www.facebook.com/stmatthewswinona, and by calling 507-452-2085.
