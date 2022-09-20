On Sunday, October 23, Winona Sons of Norway will welcome the Luren Singers of Decorah, Iowa, in concert at 3 p.m. at Central Lutheran church on Huff Street in Winona. All are invited to enjoy the choral harmonies of this group. Mark your October calendar now.
