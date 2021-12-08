Ashley Furniture Industries announced this fall that it ranked No. 7 on Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue. Ashley also achieved a distinguished performer award in the Sustainability category, recognizing a “green” corporation that balances economic growth, social equity, and environmental management.
“Our commitment to the environment goes beyond our facilities and into our communities. While Ashley Furniture is driven to be the best home furnishings company, we are also committed to being sustainable and efficient for the betterment of our employees, our customers, and our communities,” stated Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries. “Sustainable practices can be simple changes to everyday process, big or small, it all adds up. If we each make an effort, our country and our world will share the benefits.”
The company builds their facilities and improves operations with the environment top of mind; including reducing waste, enhancing the products they manufacture, and improving the environment. A few key projects that have propelled Ashley in the direction of long-term sustainability include: facility lighting styles, nation-wide solar panel installations – with nearly 45,000 panels installed to date, tree planting efforts and more.
“For the 19th year, Deloitte is proud to recognize the economic and community impact of the largest 75 private companies in Wisconsin — the Wisconsin 75. This year we will not only celebrate the individual successes of each of these organizations, but also the collective impact of private companies in powering Wisconsin’s economy and community,” said PJ DiStefano, Wisconsin managing partner of Deloitte LLP.
Ashley has been featured on the Wisconsin 75 list 13 times. Additionally, the company achieved a distinguished performer award in the community category in the 2013 Wisconsin 75 awards.
