The Winona County DFL and the Winona State College Democrats are co-sponsoring a First Congressional District DFL Candidates Forum. Five DFL candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District will be in Winona on Wednesday, April 27, to speak and answer questions at a free community forum at Winona State University in the Kryzsko Commons second-floor ballroom, 250 West 10th Street in Winona. The event begins at 7 p.m. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to meet and speak with candidates.
Attending candidates are Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, a representative for Candice Deal-Bartell, Rick DeVoe, Jeff Ettinger and Richard W. Painter
“These candidates are relatively unknown in the Winona area. It is important for citizens to attend this forum to become a more informed voter,” said Jim Worthley, chair of the Winona County DFL. A special primary election takes place less than 30 days after the forum on May 24.
