The Winona County DFL invites members, colleagues, and all who want a democracy that supports all people to a free picnic celebration on Thursday, September 14, 4:30-8 p.m. at Winona’s Lake Park, Jaycee’s Pavilion, 340 East Lake Park Drive.
Speakers include Representative Gene Pelowski and Dan Wilson. Join with like-minded individuals and participate in our recently passed legislation bean poll. Which legislation is your favorite? Help us celebrate the recent accomplishments making Minnesota one of the best places to live.
Meal includes sloppy Joes, vegan Joes, hot dogs, chips, desserts, coffee, and water.
Live music by John Steffel and the Save Our World Band.
Come and go as you like. Anytime is a good time for friends.
