Mikala Pronschinske and Yesenia Mendoza shared their experiences at Camp Needlepoint with the Waumandee Area Lions at a recent meeting. They both agreed that it changed their lives. It made them feel they could live a normal active life with type 1 diabetes. They both attended the camp as children and then became counselors. Any family in the Waumandee area with a child with diabetes should contact Lions President Loren Wolfe. The Lions would help sponsor children in the area going to the camp.
