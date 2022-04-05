David Halvorson

Pictured from left are Mikala Pronschinske, Waumandee Area Lions President Loren Wolfe, and Yesenia Mendoza.

Mikala Pronschinske and Yesenia Mendoza shared their experiences at Camp Needlepoint with the Waumandee Area Lions at a recent meeting. They both agreed that it changed their lives. It made them feel they could live a normal active life with type 1 diabetes. They both attended the camp as children and then became counselors. Any family in the Waumandee area with a child with diabetes should contact Lions President Loren Wolfe. The Lions would help sponsor children in the area going to the camp.