The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law July 26, 1990. In commemoration, July is designated as Disability Pride Month. Here at 2-1-1, we proudly offer equitable services to all. We maintain a database with resources that can be narrowed down to specific needs or certain populations. This includes resources such as advocacy groups, legal aid services, and information and referral services and programs for those with disabilities and their families. If you or someone you know needs information or resources in these areas, please contact us so we can help you find support that may be available in your area. We want to help you meet your needs. If you are not sure where to start, start by dialing 2-1-1-!
The Simply Dial 2-1-1: Get connected, get answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
Great Rivers 2-1-1 is available 24/7, is free and confidential, and serves Western Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeastern Iowa. Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or (800) 362-8255 to learn more. Language Interpretation is available. Chat with us at www.greatrivers211.org or text your zip code to 898211.
